Friday, October 20, 2023
Home
» Microsurgery robotics firm MMI expands to APAC through two local partners
Microsurgery robotics firm MMI expands to APAC through two local partners
Oct. 20, 2023
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Medical Microinstruments Inc. (MMI) is expanding its Symani surgical system into the Asia Pacific – a region with “clear demand for the technology” – through two local partners, Device Technologies Australia Pty Ltd. and Seoul-based TRM Korea Corp.
BioWorld MedTech
Robotic surgery
Asia-Pacific
Australia