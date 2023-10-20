BioWorld - Friday, October 20, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Microsurgery robotics firm MMI expands to APAC through two local partners

Oct. 20, 2023
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Medical Microinstruments Inc. (MMI) is expanding its Symani surgical system into the Asia Pacific – a region with “clear demand for the technology” – through two local partners, Device Technologies Australia Pty Ltd. and Seoul-based TRM Korea Corp.
BioWorld MedTech Robotic surgery Asia-Pacific Australia