Biomap, Sanofi strike potential $1B+ deal to co-map AI drug discovery modules

Sanofi SA will pay $10 million up front and potentially $1 billion down the road to build artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery modules with Biomap – the Silicon Valley-based biotech led by Chinese billionaire, software engineer and serial entrepreneur Robin Li known for founding China’s largest internet search engine and AI platform, Baidu, in 2000.