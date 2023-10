Novo’s CKD trial testing semaglutide stopped early for efficacy

Novo Nordisk A/S’ semaglutide is making headlines again this week, with a phase IIIb testing the ubiquitous GLP-1 agonist on kidney outcomes halted early for efficacy. The independent data monitoring committee for the trial, dubbed Flow, concluded results from an interim analysis met prespecified efficacy criteria. Final data will read out in the first half of 2024.