BioWorld - Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Confirmatory trials job one with US accelerated approval
Oct. 11, 2023
By
Mari Serebrov
As it continues its crackdown on accelerated approval, the FDA continues to stress that successfully completing confirmatory trials should be the top priority for sponsors of drugs that enter the U.S. market via accelerated approval.
