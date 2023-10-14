BioWorld - Saturday, October 14, 2023
Pfizer’s gamble with etrasimod pays off with FDA approval

Oct. 13, 2023
By Lee Landenberger
Pfizer Inc. may have a blockbuster on its hands with the U.S. FDA’s approval of Velsipity (etrasimod), a selective sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).
