BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
The rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, October 14, 2023
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Pfizer’s gamble with etrasimod pays off with FDA approval
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Pfizer’s gamble with etrasimod pays off with FDA approval
Oct. 13, 2023
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Pfizer Inc. may have a blockbuster on its hands with the U.S. FDA’s approval of Velsipity (etrasimod), a selective sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).
BioWorld
Regulatory
U.S.
FDA