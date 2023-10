Harmony shares unhorsed by IH phase III data but Wakix to ride on

Why U.S. FDA-approved Wakix (pitolisant) has worked to treat excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy but not in idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) patients is the question that lies before Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc., and one that the U.S. FDA will take up at a future sit-down.