Biopharma deals September 2023

Biopharma deals total $18.46B in September, including six $1B+ deals

Through Q3 2023 biopharma values are down 4.5% year over year, with 1,007 deals valued at $130.58 billion this year, compared to 1,179 deals worth $136.73 billion in the same time period in 2022. Biopharma deals have averaged $14.51 billion per month this year, a decrease from 2022’s average of $17.18 billion per month. September deals outpaced the average of both years, reaching $18.46 billion.