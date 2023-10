Omeros placebo response in phase III foils Artemis, others continue IgAN hunt

Omeros Corp.’s phase III stumble in the busy immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) space put a sizeable dent in the stock (NASDAQ:OMER) and caused the Seattle-based firm to end the experiment with narsoplimab. Shares closed Oct. 16 at $1.54, down 73 cents, or 32%, after Omeros reported the interim analysis outcome of the trial called Artemis-IgAN.