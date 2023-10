FDA doubts tank Aldeyra stock ahead of PDUFA date for reproxalap in DED

Investors awaiting the announcement of a partnering deal for RASP modulator reproxalap ahead of the drug’s Nov. 23 PDUFA date were in for a rude awakening, as Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. disclosed that the U.S. FDA had raised issues with the NDA, putting its imminent approval in dry eye disease in doubt. The update, disclosed in an SEC filing, sent shares (NASDAQ:ALDX) sinking 66%, or $3.60, to close Oct. 16 at $1.83.