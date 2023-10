Neurology/Psychiatric

CVN-766 improves negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia in preclinical models

At the ECNP meeting this week in Barcelona, researchers from Cerevance Inc. presented preclinical data for the selective orexin OX1 receptor (OX1R) antagonist CVN-766, following evaluation in models of schizophrenia. The potency and selectivity of CVN-766 were assessed in recombinant cells overexpressing either human or mouse OXR1 or OXR2.