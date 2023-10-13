BioWorld - Friday, October 13, 2023
Endocrine/Metabolic

Scholar Rock to advance myostatin inhibitor toward IND submission for obesity

Oct. 13, 2023
Scholar Rock Inc. has announced plans to advance SRK-439, a novel investigational myostatin inhibitor for the treatment of obesity, toward an IND submission in 2025.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/Metabolic Antibody