BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
The rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, October 13, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeks
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Scholar Rock to advance myostatin inhibitor toward IND submission for obesity
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Endocrine/Metabolic
Scholar Rock to advance myostatin inhibitor toward IND submission for obesity
Oct. 13, 2023
No Comments
Scholar Rock Inc. has announced plans to advance SRK-439, a novel investigational myostatin inhibitor for the treatment of obesity, toward an IND submission in 2025.
BioWorld Science
Endocrine/Metabolic
Antibody