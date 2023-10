Inflammatory

Targeting of the heteromeric GPCR CXCR4:LPA1 complex appears promising in the context of cancer and fibrosis

Researchers working at with Seoul National University together with GPCR Therapeutics Inc. have focused on targeting pairs of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) starting with the CXC chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4), which is well known to serve hematopoietic and early developmental functions, while also being required for cancer metastasis.