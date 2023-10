Infection

Protein-free innate immunity vaccine provides broad protection against otherwise lethal nosocomial antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens

In the U.S., hospital-borne antimicrobial-resistant nosocomial infections affect over 700,000 people every year causing more than 90,000 deaths along with a $28-45 billion financial burden. This commonly involves either methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus or carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.