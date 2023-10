Inflammatory

Immetas and GC Biopharma collaborate on mRNA therapeutics for autoimmune diseases

Immetas Therapeutics Inc. and GC Biopharma Corp. have entered into a research collaboration to discover and develop novel mRNA therapeutics for the treatment of a broad range of autoimmune diseases. The collaboration combines Immetas’ proprietary platform for modulating innate immune pathways with GC Biopharma’s mRNA therapeutic and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery platforms.