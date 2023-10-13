BioWorld - Friday, October 13, 2023
Hematologic

Purdue Research Foundation patents SYK inhibitors

Oct. 13, 2023
Research at Purdue Research Foundation has led to the identification of SYK kinase inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency, sickle cell disease, α- and β-thalassemia.
