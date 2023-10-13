BioWorld - Friday, October 13, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Gilead Sciences divulges new IKZF2 degradation inducers for treatment of cancer

Oct. 13, 2023
No Comments
Molecular glues acting as zinc finger protein Helios (IKZF2) degradation inducers are described in a Gilead Sciences Inc. patent and reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents