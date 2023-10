Chasing Karuna, Cerevel prices an underwritten offering

In a race with Karuna Therapeutics Inc. to get its schizophrenia drug to market, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has priced an underwritten public offering at $22.81 per share. The offering is worth of about $450 million, with the company estimating sales of the 19.7 million shares will yield net proceeds of about $433.6 million.