Medilink, Biontech ink potential $1B for HER3-targeting ADC

In its first significant partnering deal since being founded in 2020, Medilink Therapeutics Co. Ltd. licensed exclusive global rights to an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting HER3 to Biontech SE in exchange for an up-front payment of $70 million, with the possibility for additional payments tied to development, regulatory and commercial milestones exceeding $1 billion. Medilink retains rights in mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macau Special Administrative Region.