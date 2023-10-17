BioWorld - Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Cancer

Sookmyung Women’s University discovers new HDAC6 inhibitors

Oct. 16, 2023
Sookmyung Women’s University has described histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, autoimmune diseases and fibrosis.
