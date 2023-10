Monte Rosa provides the molecular glue to a more than $2B deal with Roche

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. has cut a deal with Roche Holding AG that brings the molecular glue degrader-based medicines developer an up-front $50 million and the possibility of more than $2 billion in milestone payments. The Boston-based company coupled the deal by releasing positive interim data from the phase I dose-escalation portion of its phase I/II open-label, multisite study of MRT-2359 in Myc-driven solid tumors.