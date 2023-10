Infection

IDWeek 2023: Antifungal vaccines – where are we now?

At the IDWeek 2023 infectious disease conference held last week in Boston, fungal infections got the audience’s attention during the session titled, “The antifungal evolution: novel strategies for a changing world.” With the emergence of some resistant pathogens such Candida auris and the growing disease burden in the population at risk for life-threatening fungal infections, these pathogens are more than ever standing out within the infectious diseases arena.