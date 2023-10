Endocrine/Metabolic

Bloomsbury’s BGT-NPC awarded orphan drug designations for Niemann-Pick disease type C

Bloomsbury Genetic Therapies Ltd. has announced U.S. and E.U. orphan drug designations for BGT-NPC, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). BGT-NPC is an investigational AAV9 gene therapy designed to provide a potentially curative solution to NPC patients following a one-time injection in the cerebrospinal fluid.