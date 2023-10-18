BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
The rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeks
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» BLX-3030, a selective CDK9 inhibitor for Myc-driven aggressive cancers
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
BLX-3030, a selective CDK9 inhibitor for Myc-driven aggressive cancers
Oct. 18, 2023
No Comments
Researchers from Biolexis Therapeutics Inc. presented the development of a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, BLX-3030, and its analogues for the treatment of N-Myc and c-Myc-driven cancers.
BioWorld Science
Conferences
Cancer