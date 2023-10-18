BioWorld - Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Cancer

BLX-3030, a selective CDK9 inhibitor for Myc-driven aggressive cancers 

Oct. 18, 2023
Researchers from Biolexis Therapeutics Inc. presented the development of a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, BLX-3030, and its analogues for the treatment of N-Myc and c-Myc-driven cancers.
BioWorld Science Conferences Cancer