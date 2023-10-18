BioWorld - Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Infection

Novartis patents new pyrazine amide derivatives to treat malaria

Oct. 18, 2023
Novartis AG has disclosed pyrazine amide derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of malaria.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents