BioWorld - Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Chengdu Easton Biopharmaceuticals divulges new CDK9/cyclin T1 inhibitors for cancer

Oct. 18, 2023
No Comments
Chengdu Easton Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has synthesized aminopyridine derivatives acting as CDK9/cyclin T1 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents