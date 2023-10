Spouse of biopharma employee charged with insider trading

To resolve a U.S. SEC insider trading charge related to Pfizer Inc.’s $11.4 billion acquisition of Array Biopharma Inc. in 2019, Brian Rubin consented Oct. 17 to a judgment ordering him to disgorge $90,458, plus prejudgment interest of $16,914, and to pay a civil penalty to be determined by the court.