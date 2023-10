Neurology/Psychiatric

Alexion Pharmaceuticals describes new C1s inhibitors

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has identified complement C1s subcomponent inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia purpura, lupus nephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Guillain Barré syndrome, Huntington’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, traumatic brain injury, and autoimmune hemolytic anemia, among others.