Ventus Therapeutics presents new NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors

Ventus Therapeutics US Inc. has divulged pyrido-[3,4-d]pyridazine amine derivatives acting as NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune disease, liver, renal, respiratory, cardiovascular and inflammatory disorders, among others.