ADC deals humming along with Hummingbird-Endeavor agreement

A new deal between privately held Hummingbird Bioscience Pte. Ltd. and Endeavor Biomedicines Inc. is just one of three antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) agreements reached in the past week, marking a fourth-quarter surge for the therapy. Endeavor has acquired the exclusive, worldwide rights to Hummingbird’s HMBD-501, a HER3-targeted ADC with an exatecan payload. Hummingbird could receive up-front and milestone payments of up to $430 million, along with royalties from net sales.