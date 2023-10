Players talking TRK-y in NSCLC as ROS1, ALK zones cook up data

This summer’s phase III news from Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. with iruplinalkib – an oral inhibitor of ALK and ROS1 tyrosine kinase – reinforced an ongoing interest in the pair of oncology targets, where a handful of developers remain busy. Most notably of late is Nuvalent Inc., which rolled out stock-boosting data Oct. 4.