Cancer

New best-in-class pan-TEAD inhibitor, BBT-4437, targets tumors with aberrant Hippo signaling

Researchers from Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc. have presented the discovery and preclinical characterization of BBT-4437, a novel brain-penetrable and reversible pan-transcriptional enhancer factor (TEAD) inhibitor, designed to target the Hippo signaling pathway in solid tumors.