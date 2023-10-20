BioWorld - Friday, October 20, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Qnovia and University of Virginia to develop inhaled peptides to treat lung bacterial infections

Oct. 20, 2023
No Comments
Qnovia Inc. has entered into a drug development collaboration with the University of Virginia (UVA) to advance novel inhaled drug candidates.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Infection Peptide