Cancer

CD30-directed antibody-drug conjugate SGN-35T for the treatment of lymphoma

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are effective anti-cancer agents in a wide variety of solid and hematologic cancers. CD30 (TNFRSF8), a member of the TNF receptor superfamily is the target of antibody drug conjugate Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin/BV, Seagen Inc.) approved for use in multiple CD30-expressing lymphomas.