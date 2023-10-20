BioWorld - Friday, October 20, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/Metabolic

Sab's fully human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin cleared to enter clinic in Australia for type 1 diabetes

Oct. 20, 2023
No Comments
Sab Biotherapeutics Inc. has obtained human research ethics committee (HREC) approval in Australia to commence a first-in-human phase I trial investigating SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes.
BioWorld Science Diabetes Endocrine/Metabolic Australia