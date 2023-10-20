BioWorld - Friday, October 20, 2023
Immune

Vaxcyte's 31-valent PCV candidate VAX-31 receives IND clearance for invasive pneumococcal disease

Oct. 20, 2023
Vaxcyte Inc. has received FDA clearance of its IND application for VAX-31, a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease.
