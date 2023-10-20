BioWorld - Friday, October 20, 2023
Eli Lilly describes new GTPase KRAS inhibitors for cancer

Oct. 20, 2023
Eli Lilly & Co. has identified GTPase KRAS and its mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
