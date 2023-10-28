BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Emvision’s stroke helmet quickly identifies hemorrhagic stroke
Oct. 27, 2023
By
Tamra Sami
Emvision Medical Devices Ltd.’s stroke helmet correctly identified hemorrhagic stroke patients and differentiated between patients without hemorrhage, interim clinical results show.
BioWorld MedTech
Neurology/psychiatric
Diagnostics
Imaging