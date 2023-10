Hypnovr strengthens virtual therapy position with Oncomfort buy

Hypnovr SAS recent takeover of Oncomfort SA will bring digital therapeutic solutions to a larger patient population suffering from pain and anxiety. Oncomfort has developed Digital Sedation, a non-pharmacological method of relieving patients’ pain and anxiety. This therapy, coupled with Hypnovr’s own virtual reality (VR) solution will help reduce medication use and improve the care pathway for patients undergoing medical procedures.