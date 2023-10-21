BioWorld - Saturday, October 21, 2023
Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals September 2023

2023 US FDA approvals rise over last year, yet fall short of earlier years

Oct. 20, 2023
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
The first three quarters of 2023 delivered a mix of approval news, with an uptick in U.S. FDA clearances over the previous year, but still tracking lower than 2017-2021. Global approvals are on a different trajectory, down year over year.
