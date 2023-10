Abivax gains US listing, pads coffers with $236M in Nasdaq IPO

Abivax SA’s debut on the U.S. market received a somewhat chilly reception Oct. 20, as the firm priced on the low end of its proposed range and ended the first day of trading in the red. But the company managed to pull in about $235.8 million in gross proceeds, the majority of which will support late-stage efforts for obefazimod, an oral candidate with a novel mechanism of action it hopes to advance in the lucrative inflammatory bowel disease space.