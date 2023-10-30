BioWorld - Monday, October 30, 2023
Telehealth credited with boosting effectiveness of care for opioid-use disorder

Oct. 30, 2023
By Mark McCarty
Advocates of expanded use of telehealth in the U.S. may believe they have an unfairly high evidentiary bar to meet to bring payers on board, but that evidentiary requirement just received support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
