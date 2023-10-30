BioWorld - Monday, October 30, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

UK launches £100M fund to capitalize on health care AI potential

Oct. 30, 2023
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
The U.K. government has launched a £100 million (US$122 million) fund that will accelerate the development of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help tackle some of the biggest challenges in health care.
BioWorld MedTech Artificial intelligence Europe