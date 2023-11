Olympus recalls UHI-4 high flow insufflation devices

Olympus Medical Corp. instituted a class I recall of its UHI-4 high flow insufflation device due to reports that the device may over-inflate and potentially create embolisms. The recall affects more than 3,100 units distributed in the U.S. between May 2012 and August 2023, all of which should not be used until the company resolves the problem.