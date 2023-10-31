BioWorld - Tuesday, October 31, 2023
US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ups base ESRD rate from draft rule

Oct. 31, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released the prospective payment rule for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) for calendar year 2024, and advocates had some luck prompting the agency to boost the base ESRD payment rate. However, Atlanta-based Pain Care Labs Inc. came up short in its transitional add-on payment application for the Buzzy Pro for relief of puncture wound site pain because, according to CMS, the device does not represent a substantial improvement over currently available remedies.

BioWorld MedTech Nephrology U.S. Medicare