BioWorld - Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Home
Conncons smart medical infusion systems monitor drug reservoirs
Patents
Conncons smart medical infusion systems monitor drug reservoirs
Nov. 1, 2023
By
Simon Kerton
Conncons GmbH filed for patent protection of its networked medical infusion systems. The connecting components of their infusion systems house sensors that can detect data associated with medications in drug reservoirs.
BioWorld MedTech
Drug design, drug delivery and technologies
Oncology
Europe
Patents