Immuone raises £2M to meet demand for 3D human lung model

Immuone Ltd. raised £2 million (US$2.4 million) to fund expansion of its operations to meet growing demand for its 3D human lung model. The company is hoping that its model will replace animal testing which is not always accurate at predicting the impact of drugs on humans. The funding came from the MEIF Proof of Concept & Early Stage Fund, Mercia’s EIS funds and Pioneer Group.