UK's MHRA reports the launch of Airlock program for AI

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has converted its regulatory sandbox for artificial intelligence (AI) into a full-fledged program dubbed the AI-Airlock, described as a regulatory-monitored virtual area in which industry can “generate robust evidence for their advanced technologies.” MHRA said it is focused on ensuring that AI products are available in the U.K. “before they are available anywhere else in the world,” a sign that national economic competitiveness is fostering a regulatory willingness to deal with uncertainty about this class of products.