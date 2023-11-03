BioWorld - Friday, November 3, 2023
Quibim, Philips co-developing AI-based prostate cancer diagnostic

Nov. 2, 2023
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Qibim SL and Royal Philips NV have teamed up to utilize their artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions to help clinicians deliver faster diagnosis and treatment of patients with prostate cancer. The partnership will see Philips AI-based magnetic resonance (MR) imaging technology integrated into Quibim’s AI based QP-Prostate software, to automate real-time prostate gland segmentation in MR images, and generate meaningful quantitative insights, as well as standardize MRI prostate exam reporting.
