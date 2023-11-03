BioWorld - Friday, November 3, 2023
Sibionics lands CE mark for GS1 CGM system

Nov. 2, 2023
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Sibionics Technology Co. Ltd. said it received the CE mark for its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, coined the Sibionics GS1 CGM, helping the company expand its market opportunities beyond China.
