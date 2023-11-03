BioWorld - Friday, November 3, 2023
FDLI Advertising and Promotion Conference

US DOJ: company history, potential for harm drive criminal charges for marketing

Nov. 2, 2023
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has a unique role in enforcement of medical product communication even though the department shares oversight of medical product promotions with the FDA and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory